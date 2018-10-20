Corey Harrison of Pawnstars Buys ‘Demon’ Muscle Car off Contest Winner

Passersby on the Fremont Street Experience were star-struck when they noticed “Big Hoss” from History Channel’s Pawnstars on stage with forty-one other contest finalists. That’s right- Corey Harrison qualified to win Derek Steven’s 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Stevens, owner of the D Casino Hotel and Golden Gate Hotel Casino, holds exciting yearly promotions that give qualifying casino players a chance to win one of his brand-new, sought-after muscle cars. This year, one lucky guest would walk away with his Demon- the fastest production car ever built, with only 3000 made for the United States. All forty-two qualifiers gathered on Fremont Street’s Main Street Stage this past Saturday and chose a box- only one of which held the key to the Demon. They all opened their boxes at the same time, and the lucky guy jumped up after discovering the key. Corey was center-stage but looked determined – as though he was devising a plan. As Stevens and the lucky winner were posing for photos and chatting next to the car, Corey walked up and started making deals with the winner. Onlookers went crazy as their favorite reality star negotiated right in front of them, ultimately hatching the deal and walking away with the brand new Dodge Demon muscle car.