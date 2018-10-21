Gene Buck Signs to Rise Entertainment World

Written and photography by Nikki Artale

Eugene Irvin Kelly Jr. (Gene Buck) was born on November 18, 1987, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Marivelle Nunez and Eugene Kelly, a strong and supportive family. At age 4, Gene started entertaining everyone in his neighborhood with his dance moves. Shortly thereafter his mom moved him to Las Vegas and he began writing his own music. His goal is to inspire and express his feelings through his hip-hop music.

He recently met at Digital Insight to sign a contract with Tina Moore, president of Rise Entertainment World, long time industry executives Harold Green and Ed Contreras.

Tina Moore started her music career at the beginning of Motown Records where she met her late husband Pete Moore, a founding member of The Miracles. Tina’s specialty was marketing and promotion and working long hours. Her motivation for signing up Gene Buck is Pete who was her husband and best friend and his music which was based on love and joy.

Family, VIP guests and friends attended the signing of Gene Bucks contract at Digital Insight in Las Vegas. Attending was Rich Perez of the famous singing group The Nite Kings.

A private party followed the signing at the home of Marivelle Nunez and we all got a chance to spend time with Gene Buck and enjoyed a private hip-hop performance from Gene. He has a great style and I see a great future for him in hip-hop music.

Nikki Artale, a woman of many professional backgrounds and experiences, is originally from a small town in northern New Jersey. She moved here to Las Vegas back in 1995 to pursue the booming real estate market and is a contributing columnist for the Las Vegas Informer – interviewing the stars and entertainers for “Vegas Stars.” She has hosted a radio talk show, Celebrity News at All Talk Radio and has also been a part of a live internet webcast at “Live at the Studio.” Her numerous interviews with those responsible for the glamour behind Las Vegas can be found on www.ILoveLasVegasNV.net.

Nikki has also been active in the entertainment industry behind the camera – she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild and has been in numerous movies and has also judged screenplays for the Las Vegas Film Fest. Not only has she been behind the camera in the industry but also as a critic and has written many show reviews. You can usually find her at big entertainment events with her Nikon camera and smile, ready to review, interview, and capture the moments that make the night.

Aside from her lengthy experience in the entertainment industry, she is also a successful Real Estate broker with 30 years of professional and dedicated services. She serves the greater Las Vegas area and has an in-depth knowledge of the real estate housing market. She prides herself in giving excellent service to buyers and sellers with 100 percent of her time. You can contact her with the information below for any questions, comments or requests of services.