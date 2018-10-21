Magician Matt Franco and Mike Hammer spotted at Le Magique Fantastique

Strip headliner magician Matt Franco was spotted at Le Magique Fantastique, the all-female magic burlesque show at the Windows Theatre at Bally’s Las Vegas.

Hypnotist and magician Mike Hammer also recently attended the show and posed with show star Suzie Malone.

“How did he do that?” is just the tip of the iceberg. Laugh, cry and be amazed, all in one spectacular performance by the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Mat Franco. His immersive live show leaves audiences awe-struck with his unique feats of illusion, redefining the genre with his signature interactive magic as seen on TV, and never-before-seen creations in his show Mat Franco- Magic Reinvented Nightly at the Linq.

Get Hammer’d with Mike Hammer at the Four Queens: A retiree with a $100 bill, a psychiatric nurse and a front-row priest aren’t just audience members at Mike Hammer Comedy Magic, they’re part of an exhilaratingly edgy performance that leaves you wondering how one man can operate so quickly. Part magician and part comedian, Hammer takes audience interaction to the limit in his fast-paced show, which blends cutting wit with legitimately stunning magic. Anything can, and frequently does happen. From swallowing razorblades to reading your mind, the show builds in complexity, culminating in the Pick Pocket Booth of Solitude, a masterful combination of all things Hammer.

Direct from Hollywood, Le Magique Fantastique is a glamorous Parisian themed magic cabaret show, taking you on a journey through time, magic, illusion, song, and dance. Starring Suzie Malone, the world’s only magic burlesque showgirl and ranked among the top 10 in the world, by Richest.com. Aryiel Hartman, jazz singer, and host will transport you through time with her sultry come hither voice. Audiences have raved about this Hollywood based show! This production has audiences gasping out loud, with magic and illusions to amaze, lavish costumes, amazing acts, and gorgeous dancers.

#magicianmikehammer #mikehammer #magician #lemagiquefantastique #lemagiquefantastiquelv

#lemagiquefantastiqueballys #lasvegas #lasvegasstrip #ballyslasvegas #vegas #ballys

#ballysvegas #lasvegas #vegasstrip #suziemalone