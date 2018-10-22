The Business Owner’s Guide to Better Office and Workshop Organization

Organization is key to a successful business. Without it, you waste time and money on locating items and losing items on a daily basis. Whether this is files or tools, you need to know everyone on your team can properly store and relocated what they need, when they need it. This will lower admin processing times, speed up work, and overall save your company money. Lowering costs is the easiest way to increase your profit margin, and streamlining your business is the quickest way to cut those costs the right way:

The Importance of Organization

Better organization is key to streamlining your operations and should be done in two steps. One, with digitizing and organizing your data so that you can find it faster and actually automate many admin processes. The second step is to improve your physical filing and storage so that items can be found easier and stored more securely.

Signs of a Lack of Organization

If your employees report back to you claiming they cannot find something, you need a new organizational system. If they take hours to get all the information together, or your admin process takes days, these are all further signs that you need to address your organizational system.

How to Better Your Workspace’s Organization:

Install Heavy-Duty Storage Shelving

Regardless of what you need to store, you want to ensure that the shelving units you are using are strong and durable. This means that cheap, plywood shelving will not be enough. You need something that can handle the weight and the use. The last thing you want is an employee pulling down a shelf trying to reach for something, after all. Instead, invest in G-Rack shelving. They can handle hundreds of pounds of weight and are very economical to buy even in bulk. This means you can make your storage room a safe and secure location.

Create a Simple Organizational System

With Data:

If your company’s data is not digitized, you must start today. You can learn so much from even financial reports that you compiled ten years ago. By inputting all of this information into a specially designed system, you can enjoy automated reporting. This will help you see overarching patterns that will help you make smart decisions about your future.

With Equipment:

Strong shelves and other organizational systems like shadow boards will go a long way to make it easy to find and safely store equipment. With items that need to be shelved, remember to put a label and to create an easy map so that employees can find and locate the equipment they need with ease.

Be Open to Feedback

Have a simple reporting system and suggestion box that you refer to regularly. This way you can be on top of any damages that might occur and can benefit from the insight of multiple people all at once.

Better organization is key when it comes to streamlining your business and cutting costs. Whether your business is struggling or not, reducing these unnecessary costs will help you in the long run.