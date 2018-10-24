Academy Tutors Boasts Elite Instructors and Cutting-Edge Multimedia Curriculum

By Guy Dawson

Academy Tutors, an online-based, comprehensive tutoring company employs some of the most academically gifted instructors in the industry. All of them are graduates of top 100 universities, most hold graduate degrees and teaching credentials, and several of them earned perfect scores on either the math or verbal portions of the SAT.

“Our instructors are all exceptional students themselves with at least two years of experience as professional tutors,” said John Cochener, the owner of Academy Tutors. “The screening and training process I take them through is rigorous and ongoing. Once they are hired, our tutors receive four to six hours of initial one-on-one training as well as continuous instruction throughout their employment. Students can choose their tutors, which means that they never have to work with someone who doesn’t fit with their learning style. Our tutors also conduct live one-on-one sessions, which is what makes us unique. Research has shown one-to-one interaction with an instructor results in greater learning outcomes than learning in small groups of three or more students. Other online tutoring companies put four to six students in every classroom.”

A teacher himself for twelve years, Cochener started Academy Tutors in 2012. He created the company to support students through the entire process of applying to colleges and universities. His goal is to not only help them improve their grades and test scores but also help them adopt the independent mindset of a college student.

“We encourage students to take responsibility for their own success. Students can choose their own tutors, schedule their own lessons, and get feedback on the homework all through our websites. Blended learning means more than just online classrooms. We take traditional standardized test curricula and incorporate multimedia platforms to help students dramatically improve their test scores,” Cochener said. “Our goal is to show them the fastest way to get to the right answer. Students have access to over 10,000 videos to support every single answer on our quizzes.

“Going over homework can be very time consuming for most tutors. Our videos show students why they missed a question, and give a strategy for getting it right next time. The tutors don’t have to go over every wrong answer during the lesson, which helps them to pay more attention to the needs of the student during appointments.”

Academy Tutors also helps parents prepare, too, by partnering with independent college advisors to help identify and pay for the best schools for their children. Many of Academy Tutors’ families have obtained full-ride scholarships based entirely on merit to top-ranked private and state universities.

“Based on my son’s test scores, he qualifies at a minimum of $20,500 per year in scholarship money. It can only increase from there. To qualify for the $20,500 one must have at a minimum of 33 on the ACT. Once again, you were able to get both boys to that magical number. I would say the ROI (return on investment) is outstanding!!” commented a parent from Northern California.

The focus of Academy Tutors is to help students make big improvements in their scores on standardized tests, such as the SAT, SAT II, ACT, and SSAT.

“We keep working with you until you improve your scores,” Cochener said. “If you aren’t satisfied with a tutoring session, we will replace it.”

Academy Tutors is an eco-friendly company that does not use paper. Its online platform also helps conserve energy resources. Tutors and students don’t have to drive to appointments.

“We are the ideal company for cities that are spread out geographically such as Los Angeles and Houston,” Cochener remarked. “Online tutoring also allows instructors and students to be very flexible with their scheduling. Tutoring sessions can be held at virtually any time of day and night and on weekdays or weekends.”

Students improve their test scores, most of them dramatically, after working with Academy Tutors. Several students even achieved the perfect 800 on the SAT Math.

“In just 2 months with Academy, I improved my ACT score from 28 – 33,” said Eric, age 17.

“Feeling very good on my math. He helps me a lot. Thank you so much for my math tutor. Not only is he a great person, but also is a very great math tutor, “said Amy, age 13.

For more information about Academy Tutors, visit Academytutors.net.