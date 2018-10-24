The Perfect Vegas Trip, Sorted

No visit to Las Vegas will be the same, as the city is constantly reinventing itself and regularly produces jaw-dropping shows, superb restaurants, luxurious hotels, and an incredible nightlife. There are so many activities and attractions that you would struggle to fit 1 percent of them into your visit.

That’s why you must do your research to have an unforgettable time in Sin City. Read on for some helpful tips on how to plan the perfect trip to Viva Las Vegas.

Choose the Perfect Hotel

Sin City is home to more than 150,000 hotel rooms, so it would take you hundreds of years to stay in every room. It’s easy to feel spoilt for options when booking a hotel in the city. There are, however, ways to narrow your search.

Not only should you look for rooms to complement your budget, but you also should identify how busy a hotel will be. It’s vital to remember that Las Vegas is a big convention destination, so rooms can quickly fill up and hotels can become a little chaotic and expensive.

Hop on the Monorail

While you might think you can explore the Strip on foot, you’ll soon realize it’s more than a little tiring, especially in the intense Las Vegas heat. Instead, you should hop onto the seven-stop Monorail that travels from SLS to the MGM Grand. A single ride will cost you just $5, while a one-day pass is available for only $12.

Organize a Hydration Therapy Treatment

It is easy to fall in love with Sin City’s incredible nightlife, as it offers atmospheric bars, nightclubs, and casinos, which will keep you awake until the early hours of the morning.

As you won’t want to struggle with a hangover the next day, which could ruin your trip, you should organize for a nurse to administer a hydration therapy treatment from Reset IV, which is a medical grade formula that can banish those annoying hangover symptoms, such as nausea, a headache, and fatigue. So, you’ll be bursting with energy for a day of sightseeing.

Go to Chinatown

Of course, there are plenty of great destinations to visit outside of the strip. If you view yourself as a bit of a foodie, you will not want to miss Chinatown to try one of its many Asian restaurants.

For example, Lotus of Siam was hailed as the best Thai food in North America by the New York Times. However, you will need to get there early to beat the lines and secure a table. It’s also worth ordering off the Northern Thai menu to enjoy a house specialty.

Check the Entertainment Calendar Before Your Trip

People from across the world travel to Las Vegas just to catch one of the many fantastic shows the city has to offer, from Celine Dion to Cirque du Soleil. However, tickets can sell out quickly, so review the entertainment calendar and buy your tickets before you go to avoid disappointment. It will ensure you have a trip to remember.