MARVEL’S AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Announces Trick-or-Treating event on Oct. 26

CALLING ALL MARVEL FANS… Locals Free on Tuesdays through November 13, Trick-or-Treating Event on NEVADA DAY to Benefit CCSD S.T.E.M. Education Initiatives.

On Nevada Day, Friday, October 26, local families are invited to Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. to Trick-or-Treat through the attraction all day during operating hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no school for CCSD students, and a portion of the proceeds from all tickets and retail sales for the day will benefit the Clark County School District’s S.T.E.M. education initiatives. Admission for locals is half-price the regular ticket price for adults and children, with children under 3 free (Must show Nevada State I.D.) Children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero, however, all costumes are welcome. All trick-or-treaters will receive a special Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. bag to put all of their goodies in as they visit each exhibit room throughout the attraction. Tickets may be purchased in person at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. or online at www.stationattraction.com.

To show appreciation for the local Las Vegas community, Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. announces two promotions to spark the inner superhero in all of us. all locals will receive FREE exhibit admission all day every Tuesday through November 13, including a commemorative collectible Marvel’s Avengers character badge. ($8 service fee per person. Must show Nevada State I.D.) Tickets may be purchased in person at Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. or online at www.stationattraction.com using code: 1DAY.

Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a 31,000-square-foot exhibit, retail and event venue unlike any other experience in Las Vegas. A fully immersive attraction, the exhibit takes guests on a journey through the transformational process of becoming an Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Agent.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology and digital special effects, the experience brings the film franchise to life with an extensive range of authentic Avengers props and operational equipment including Captain America’s uniform and shield, Bruce Banner’s laboratory, Vision’s birth cradle, Hawkeye and Black Widow uniforms and weapons, Iron Man’s MK 45 suit and The Hulkbuster suit. Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.’s retail space offers thousands of Marvel’s Avengers products including commemorative collector items, jewelry, apparel, toys and more.

Located at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is open Daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Priced at $34 for guests 12 and older, $24 for ages 4-11, and free for children under 3, each exhibit ticket includes a collectible commemorative badge and can be purchased at www.stationattraction.com or at the retail store. Service fees are additional. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. For more information, call (702) 894-7626 or visit online at Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and follow on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.