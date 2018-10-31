Friends! The Musical Parody debuts at the D Las Vegas

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

Nobody told you it was going to be this way!

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody debuted at the D Las Vegas bringing Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe back from the 1990s to the stage. The show pokes fun, in a very playful way, at the show itself and shines a light on some of the hilarious aspects of the show. How did the characters sit in a coffee shop all day?

The red carpet before the show included Frank Marino, Anthony Cools, and Adam London (Laughternoon) along with media and other VIPs.

The cast of the show includes Chandler Jerod Perez (Marriage Can Be Murder) as Chandler, Megan Smith (Tony and Tina’s Wedding) as Monica, Luke Striffler (The Kingdom Tenors from Britain’s Got Talent Season 9) as Ross, Nicole Unger (cast member of Disney Cruise Lines) as Rachel, Zac Greenwell as Joey, and Casey Weems (of ABC’s The Proposal Season 1) as Phoebe. Jackson Tobiska as Gunther will round out the cast and Erin Baltsar is the female swing.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will perform at the D Las Vegas Wednesday to Monday with show dark on Tuesdays. Tickets can be purchased online at theD.com or by calling the box office at 702-388-2111.

