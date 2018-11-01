Shriners Hospitals for Children Open celebrates with Kick Off Your Heels Luncheon

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open invited the women of Las Vegas to ditch their heels for a favorite pair of flats and enjoy the tournament’s eighth annual Women’s Day Kick Off Your Heels Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at The Hill at TPC Summerlin.

During the event, guests enjoyed exceptional views of TPC Summerlin from The Hill – a luxurious 10,000-square-foot entertainment pavilion overlooking the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes – and had the opportunity to bid on silent auction items with proceeds directly benefitting the patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children nationwide. Attendees also enjoyed a special meal prepared by Maggiano’s Little Italy.

Hosted by “News 3 Today” co-host, Kim Wagner, the Kick Off Your Heels luncheon welcomed Kerry Bubolz, president and chief operating officer of the Vegas Golden Knights, as the keynote speaker. Bubolz joined the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 1, 2016 as the franchise’s first ever president. In his current position, Bubolz oversees the business operations of the team. In the Golden Knights’ inaugural season, the team became the most successful expansion franchise ever, winning the Western Conference Finals and reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Shriners Hospitals for Children National Patient Ambassadors Riley and Lily both spoke at the luncheon. Kechi Okwuchi celebrity patient ambassador and former America’s Got Talent contestant did a surprise performance at the luncheon.

Sponsors supporting this year’s luncheon included Howard Hughes, Desert Radiologists, Dillard’s and Bank of America. The Kick Off Your Heels planning committee is made up of local Las Vegas women including Tanya Murray of ERA Brokers Consolidated, Dulcinea Rongavilla of Cragin-Pike Insurance, Terri Maruca of Kirvin Doak Communications, Kristin Wilson of Here Events, Krista Darnold of Las Vegas Convention, Christine Crews of Clark County Department of Aviation and Visitors Authority and Lisa Motley of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.