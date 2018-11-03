Postmodern Jukebox: A swinging old twist on hit music

By Debbie Hall

Some of the most amazing voices and instruments fill the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino with a limited engagement of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox.

Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) brings the new songs back into the old school and classic style back recreating a unique sound. For fans of The Great Gatsby and Boardwalk Empire, the fashion, style, and dance combine the music of today with another trendsetter from the ‘20s adding scatting, blues, and jazz.

The 1940s arrived with the bouffant hairdos, the powerful vocals, and jumping jive. “Fast forward” to the swinging Rat Pack of the 1960s and what today’s hits would be sung on the Sands stage. Tap dancing is added to the action along with wail of the sax, the beat of the drum, the tickling of the ivories and deep whine of the bass.

Bradlee always loved old jazz and Motown records and spent hours play them on his piano. From his basement apartment in New York City, he formed Postmodern Jukebox in 2009 as a way to bring the classic sounds into the mainstream and to build a platform to celebrate talent.

The multi-talented collective has toured over five years rotating over 100 vocalists and musicians transforming contemporary pop, rock, and R&B hits as swing, doo-wop, ragtime, and Motown. They have performed on television including Good Morning America, topped iTunes and Billboard charts, and caught the attention of NPR Music, NBC News, and celebrity fans. Postmodern Jukebox can boast of 1 billion YouTube views with 3.5 million subscribers and 1.7 million fans on Facebook.

Postmodern Jukebox will be performing at the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage Hotel and Casino Nov. 3-5; Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional show on Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. Tickets starting at $39.99, plus tax and service charges and can be purchased at any MGM Resorts International box office, online at mgmresorts.com/mirage or ticketmaster.com or by calling (702) 792-7777. Children over the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult (18 years of age or older). Guests are encouraged to wear vintage-inspired clothing to join in on the nostalgic fun.

For more information, visit mirage.com, call toll free at (800) 374-9000 or find on Facebook and Twitter.

#PMJTour

#postmoderanjukebox