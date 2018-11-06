A WWE legend and a MMA legend walk into Andiamo Italian Steakhouse…

Halloween may be the holiday for candy…but dinner comes first, and that’s what Andiamo Italian Steakhouse’s 32-ounce Tomahawk steaks are for. Just ask wrestling icon, Bill Goldberg, who chose to dine at his favorite Vegas restaurant for the second Halloween in a row. As if he wasn’t enough of a treat for the thousands of people at downtown Las Vegas’ biggest party, he then bumped into MMA legend/Expendables star, Randy Couture, and his longtime girlfriend, Mindy Robinson. After fueling up for the night, they headed out to the D’s VIP owner’s box, where they watched the entertainment out on the Fremont Street Experience with D owner, Derek Stevens, and his wife, Nicole. Goldberg even gave Executive Casino Host, Darren Banks, a lift (literally), when he threw the former NHL Boston Bruin over his shoulder in front of thousands. Endless photos were taken and at the biggest Halloween bash in Las Vegas.