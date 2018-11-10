Top Tech Gifts for the Holidays

The holidays are fast approaching, so now’s the time to start planning your shopping list. And the best way to make yourself a hero this season is by investing in some seriously awesome tech gifts for family and friends. If you’re looking for a little shopping inspiration (or just feel lost with all the options out there), we’ve got you covered. Here are the top tech gifts for the holidays that your loved ones will go nuts over.

Bluetooth Beanie

For the fashionista in your life, this hat perfectly combines fashion and function. This sleek black beanie is stylish and discreet but comes with an added awesome punch. It’s outfitted with stereo speakers so they can listen to their favorite tunes without worrying about tangled cords or lost earbuds. Music lovers will adore this easy way to rock out even when the temperature drops.

PS4 Headset

The PS4 is one of the most wildly popular gaming consoles in the world, and with good reason: it offers an immersive experience that few competitors can rival. Help your loved one take their game to the next level with a Turtle Beach headset. These superior headsets for the PS4 are adored by experienced gamers, providing users with comfort and quality that’s hard to beat. With surround sound technology and nanoclear speakers for crisp audio, these headsets are a dream come true for any devoted gamer.

Portable Battery Charger

Have a loved one that’s addicted to their devices? Help them stay charged up and plugged in with a portable battery charger. These devices come loaded with hours of extra juice, so they’ll never have to stress about their battery dying from too much Candy Crush. Some designs are equipped with extra speed, so they can charge on the go without missing a beat (or a tweet).

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

It’s 2018; nobody has time to waste untangling wires before they have guests over. For the party animal in your life, make sure their next shindig rocks with a pair of high-quality Bluetooth speakers. The newer models are streamlined and incredibly powerful, so you won’t sacrifice sound quality or volume for portability. Bose has great ones that look cool too, so wherever they go the party will be ready to start!

High-Tech Alarm Clock

Rising and shining is hard (especially during those dark winter months). If your loved one loathes mornings, a high-tech alarm clock could be just the thing to get them going. Beddi has a great model that imitates natural sunlight, so the user wakes gradually and feels more rested upon waking. It also comes equipped with a robust alarm (for the truly deep sleepers) and Bluetooth speakers. This clock is so cool it could turn even the most devoted night owl into a morning person.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch

At a loss over what to get the fitness fanatic in your life? Then it’s time to have them invest in a smartwatch that’s designed for working out. The newest model of the popular Fitbit lets you monitor virtually any type of physical activity, so whatever their workout they’re sure to be covered. It also provides detailed reports and analytics on health and fitness, which is ideal for the workout lover. The phone also offers personal coaching and exercise videos for those that need a little help when it comes to breaking a sweat.

Virtual Reality Headset

Virtual reality has made some amazing innovations in recent years, and now’s the time to share them with family and friends. A VR headset can change the way you game, providing hours of immersive fun for the whole family. Look for one that’s comfortable and user-friendly, and get ready for a gaming experience you won’t soon forget. Samsung has a great system that’s simple enough for beginners but packs enough power to impress even the most devoted gamers in your life.