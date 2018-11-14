4 Weekend Trips to take from Las Vegas

There’s no shortage of things to do in the city of Las Vegas, but sometimes, and especially for residents, you need to get away to a new destination. Here are recommendations for four weekend trips you can easily plan and take from Las Vegas.

San Francisco

San Francisco is a mecca of culture, tech, and sports. Start your weekend in San Francisco by heading to a Friday night Giants game. You can even reserve one of the at&t park suites for a truly top-notch, luxurious experience. Also in San Francisco, you can head out the Wharf and enjoy the sight-seeing – enjoy a delicious cup of clam chowder while you spy the seal lions from the pier. If you’re into architecture or just popular photography spots, you also need to head to the Golden Gate Bridge, which opened originally in 1937. For a fun dose of history, you can also plan a day trip to the famed Alcatraz prison, and do a solo audio tour to learn more about what has happened within those famed walls.

San Diego

Another great weekend getaway from the city of Las Vegas is heading southwest to San Diego for some beach time. San Diego is a relaxing destination, with options for doing just about anything. If you want to relax at the beach or even try surfing, San Diego has beaches to spare. If you want to try out the nightlife, downtown San Diego has a number of popular bars and restaurants for you to get your fix. You can also enjoy scenic Balboa Park, and stop in a museum or two for your dose of art and culture. Also in Balboa Park is the San Diego Zoo, which is one of the best in the world. San Diego is a great weekend trip for both families and single adults, alike.

Portland

Want to get away to somewhere funky? Head to Portland, Oregon. Portland is home to a number of breweries and is consistently named one of the top craft-beer hubs in the world. So if you’re a fan of beer, Portland should be at the top of your list. In addition, Portland is a lush, green backdrop, full of beautiful parks and outdoor destinations for visitors. You can check out the 5.5-acre Portland Japanese Garden, walk around greater Washington Park, or head to 5,000 acres in Forest Park to connect with the local nature scene and re-center yourself.

Seattle

One of the most popular weekend travel destinations in the Pacific Northwest is Seattle – and with good reason. Seattle is a tourist’s dream, with unique stops such as the Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, the Chihuly garden, and so much more. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can find just about anything in Seattle. Seattle is also close to some of the most beautiful outdoor parks and hiking and biking destinations in the entire country, including Mount Hood, which is a highly-rated destination for mountain bikers.

Find your ideal weekend getaway from Las Vegas with one of these four options.