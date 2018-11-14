CELEB SIGHTING: Drake at Zuma Miami

On Monday (Nov. 12), multi-GRAMMY-award-winning rapper, Drake, had a special night out at Zuma Miami (270 Biscayne Blvd Way) to celebrate the launch of Mod Sélection Champagne with the founder, Brent Hocking. The two were joined by Lee Schrager, founder of South Beach Wine & Food Festival, executives from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and approximately 40 invited guests.

The rapper AKA @ChampagnePapi, who’s in Miami for back-to-back performances at American Airlines Arena, popped a few bottles of the bubbly first in Zuma’s exclusive private dining room and then migrated to the restaurant’s coveted waterfront terrace on the Miami River where he continued to sip on the champagne.

Other than saying hello and being very nice to the managers and staff, Drake mingled with the invited guests on the terrace and enjoyed Zuma’s mouthwatering beef skewers, salmon tartar, miso marinated black cod, and buttermilk fried chicken while a DJ spun his award-winning hits.