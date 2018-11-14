Lee Canyon Winter Coat Drive Continues

Lee Canyon, Southern Nevada’s premier winter and summer outdoor adventure destination and a POWDR company, launched Spread the Warmth, a winter coat drive benefitting Project 150, a local nonprofit that assists over 6,000 disadvantaged high school students in the Clark County School District.

Donation bins are stationed at Lee Canyon partner locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley through Saturday, Nov. 17. Items needed include new and gently-used coats, jackets, and zip-up hooded sweaters in adult male and female sizes. To further support efforts, Skye Canyon will match $25 for each item donated up to $5,000.

“Whether taking to the slopes or the classroom it’s all about being prepared, and that means the right clothing to stay warm,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director. “Our partners were quick to jump on board and support Project 150. We encourage the community to get into the spirit of giving by cleaning out their closets and donating a gently used coat, or a new one, to a teen in need.”

The donation will be presented to Project 150 on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Skye Canyon Park.

Drop-Off Locations and Drop-Off Hours: Skye Center at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr.) Monday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skye Fitness at Skye Canyon Park (10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr.) Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

REI – Boca Park location (710 S. Rampart Blvd.) Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Burton Snowboards Outlet Store – North Outlets (555 S. Grand Central Pkwy) Monday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Powder and Sun (4555 S. Fort Apache Rd.) Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pending appropriate weather conditions, Lee Canyon will open for its 2018-19 winter season in early December and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of the season. Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and tubing tickets through the Lee Canyon website to take advantage of online discounts and to avoid sold-out dates. For additional information on Lee Canyon’s winter season, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

As part of POWDR’s adventure lifestyle portfolio of mountain properties, Lee Canyon aims to offer guests memorable experiences that integrate entertainment with adventure. Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.