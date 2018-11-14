Women Empowerment Brunch to Honor Rap Legend Roxanne Shante

Girlfriends and Champagne, a social network “Where Sisterhood, Gossip, and Entertainment Meet” will honor rap legend Roxanne Shante at a pre-Soul Train Awards brunch on Friday, Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. The star-studded mixer will be held at the Water Bar Lounge located at 147 S. Water Street in Henderson. Hustle and Flow co-star Elise Neal, actress Nia Riley from the reality show Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and actress/ model Jaimee Foxworth will host the event. Complimentary services at the event will include teeth whitening, a palm reader, Henna Tattoo and a palm reader.

“It is a privilege to recognize Roxanne Shante, a female pioneer in rap at our first brunch in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world,” said Helecia Choyce, the creator of Girlfriends and Champagne. “We look forward to connecting celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs and women at our monthly events on Water St.”

Girlfriends and Champagne, in association with She’s Got Her Own Network and Set Life Images is famous for women empowerment brunches and gifting suites that take place during the BET and Grammy Award weekends in Los Angeles. Attendees enjoy a day of pampering which includes massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and shopping. The sip and shop mixers are held at upscale venues that feature an array of gifts and food. Neal, Vanessa Simmons, MiMi Faust, Torrei Hart, Megan James and Matthew Knowles, the father of superstar Beyonce Knowles have hosted or attended past mixers.

For more information about Girls and Champagne events, visit girlfriendsandchampagne.com. To learn more about vendor and sponsorship opportunities, email girlfriendsandchampagne@gmail.com.