Belvedere Cocktail Competition Heats Up Intrigue Night Club

By Claude Puggioni

The Belvedere Vodka Company mixed it up with its mixology Belvedere Cocktail Competition with Flosstradamus Mixologist in the VIP room at the very chic Intrigue Night Club at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The competition rules for the mixologist included using Belvedere Vodka and mixing four very different fruit juice-based cocktails. The first was a sour tasting but interesting grapefruit juice-based cocktail. It was comparable to a whiskey sour but very unique. Then came an apple juice-based cocktail, which I really liked. It was light, sweet and easy to drink. I believe the next cocktail included pomegranate and was also nice. Then a watermelon-based drink arrived. All were very tasty served in a great environment among the beautiful people.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. the crowd was light but soon after that the VIP room was packed. The cocktail servers would get about two feet in the doorway and would be mobbed by the guests. The trays were emptied almost every time in around 10 seconds. Everyone had a great time enjoying the new cocktails. I will be looking out to attend the next Belvedere Vodka event for sure.

The VIP room was filled with all the beautiful, well-dressed and trendy people that frequent these clubs and there were some fantastic cocktail dresses on show. Anyone who wanted to be seen in the Las Vegas social scene attended this event.

The Intrigue Night Club is very trendy with open spaces. It has real (not artificial) tall trees and is one of the only clubs I know that has a huge waterfall and lake inside the nightclub. Very impressive!

Check out the Intrigue Night Club at the Wynn Las Vegas located at 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S. and visit wynnlasvegas.com.