NKOTB Talk Spice Girls Reunion, Buff Body Secrets, NKOTBSB & Donnie Wahlberg’s Best Movie Role

By Leena Tailor, Guest Columnist

www.leenatailor.com

Photos courtesy of Billboard

With just days to go until New Kids on the Block mark the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough record, Hangin’ Tough, by dropping a re-release of the 1988 album with three new tracks, the guys are candidly reflecting on their phenomenal journey and 2008 comeback. Brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight and bandmate Danny Wood — who are set to play Mandalay Bay in May — sat down to discuss everything from their six-pack secrets and favorite merchandise to whether they plan to hit the road with the Backstreet Boys as supergroup NKOTBSB again. The guys, who were joined by their longtime managers, Jared Paul and Janelle Lopez, and agent, Alli McGregor, even rated bandmate Donnie Wahlberg’s best acting work during the hilarious panel at the 2018 Billboard Live Music Summit in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Here are the nine greatest things we learned from the session.

The secret to Danny’s buff bod? Pineapple!

In addition to his daily workouts, there’s a diet secret behind Danny’s ripped physique. “Danny exclusively eats pineapple,” Jared shared. “It’s how he got the 20-pack going. He’ll show it to you later.”

“I try to keep myself ready for whatever we’re going to do and yes I do like pineapple!” Danny responded.

In all seriousness, Jordan noted that the band takes pride in staying in shape and looking their best. After all, it’s what the fans want! “You don’t want to be like those rock stars, who look a little bit over the hill,” said Jordan, who frequently has concert-goers drooling over his abs during seductive, near-shirtless stage performances. “We take pride in keeping ourselves in shape and we get the reward when we go out on stage and are able to hit the steps and work really hard for two-and-a-half hours. We feel good being able to give the fans what they came for, so that’s the payoff”

Want one of the guy’s cell phone numbers or need a ride on tour? Ask!

“One of the impressive things about the New Kids is that I’ve never had the opportunity to work with a band who gives so much of themselves to their fans,” Jared said. “You would expect based on their success that these guys would not know their fans by name, would not give their fans their cell phone numbers. We once gave a fan a ride to Montreal! I really thought I was going to be killed and they thought it was going to be fine. They’re totally comfortable with their fans.”

Jon once went on a date not knowing Donnie was in the movie he was watching

With Donnie back in New York filming his CBS series, Blue Bloods, the guys filled his absence by rating his best acting work. Jordan recalled how “great” the 49-year-old star was in 2001 war miniseries, Band of Brothers, while Danny and Jon didn’t hesitate to name The Sixth Sense, in which he underwent drastic weight loss to portray Vincent Grey.

However, Jon confessed he didn’t even know Donnie was in the 1999 film until afterward.



“It was funny with Sixth Sense because I hadn’t talked to Donnie in probably 10 years and I was out on a date, sitting in the movie theater and [heard] that laugh and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, that sounds like Donnie.’ I didn’t even know he was in the movie and I found out later that it was Donnie — looking crazy.”

“He had to lose some crazy amount of weight and he looked awful,” Jordan added. “He committed to that part and did it so well, and that was what catapulted him into this acting career.”

Danny loves NKOTB bed sheets as much as the rest of us

Danny named the bed sheets as his favorite piece of old-school NKOTB merchandise. Just be careful how far you go with filling him in on your fondest memories with the sheets. “Girls nowadays, they’re like, ‘Oh you were my first concert! I had the bed sheets and I used to sleep on you every night!’” he said.

His reaction? “I just smile and take a selfie with them … then keep it moving.”

Jon meanwhile still loves the NKOTB dolls, while Jordan has a thing for their lunchboxes.

Donnie has been busy writing the band’s new music

“At some points, we leave it up to the producers and songwriters, but with the new music we’re doing, Donnie has written a lot of it with Lars [Halvor Jensen] and Kay Gee from Naughty By Nature,” Danny shared. “We’ve been friends with them for a while and that’s also how they ended up on the bill for The Mixtape Tour.”

The tour kicks off on May 2, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and also features Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, all of whom feature on NKOTB’s latest single “80s Baby.”

They’d never pull the Spice Girls move of reuniting without all five members

While Jonathan has previously discussed how “scary” it was to return to the limelight given that he was still publicly hiding his sexuality, Danny explained how there was “never a chance” they would move on without one member like the Spice Girls, who recently announced an upcoming tour without Victoria Beckham. “Me and the Knights and Donnie all went to elementary school together, so there’s a difference between us and other groups,” Danny said. “We were friends when we were young and if we were going to come back in 2008, it was going to be all five or it was not going to happen.”

Jordan added that while some bands replace singers or band members for valid reasons, the group are about giving fans “all or nothing.”

“Some groups have to [replace members] for health reasons — maybe one member is totally out for lunch and unreasonable and they go, ‘We’re not going to give this up for this person acting crazy,’” he said. “But we’re really lucky in that sense — we’re all healthy and healthy in the mind! And, we know the value of us doing it together, all or nothing.”

Jon appreciates the “art” of stripping

Asked how they would feel if their children declared they want to join a girl group or boy band, Jon was all for it. “Hey, more power to them,” said the season 26 Amazing Race contestant, who is engaged to longtime love Harley Rodriguez. “Let them do it. I mean, if my daughter said she wanted to be a stripper, that might be another thing. I guess that’s kind of an art form, though! But let them stick to music.”

Never say never to another round of NKOTBSB

Quizzed about the strategy behind their 2011 co-headlining tour with the Backstreet Boys as supergroup NKOTBSB, Jordan joked that NKOTB were doing their younger counterparts a favor. “We wanted to help the Backstreet Boys out,” he laughed. “Introduce them to an incredible fan base that may embrace them or may not depending [how well] they did on tour.”

“I’m just kidding,” he added. “It was like the idea of Elton John and Billy Joel when they went out with dueling pianos. It was that kind of thing, but in a boy band form and we thought it was a good concept. Just to be clear, we love and respect the Backstreet Boys. They’re great guys, they have tremendous music and they’re great talents.”

As for whether the boy bands, who recorded two songs together, would team up again, the consensus was “maybe.”

“Talk to those guys!” Danny added.

They have a “healthy” relationship with their hits

While some bands dread playing certain hits three decades on, the quintet appreciates the nostalgia that songs like, “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step by Step,” ignite. “We do new music every time we go out, but we know that if we don’t play the hits, no-one’s going to come,” Jordan said. “We made an impression on a lot of people when we were very young and now they want to get away from their everyday life for two hours and relive their youth. We’re very aware of that and make sure that we sing every hit we ever had and that we’re giving people what they want.”

“The funny thing is, we were getting pushback from promoters early on because it seemed like there weren’t pop groups, especially boy bands, that did what these classic rock bands did,” he added. “When we did our [reunion] tour, only classic rock acts could tour forever and live off nostalgia and we had to prove that pop groups could do it as well.”