Get Your Nevada Registry MMJ Card with Just a Few Simple Steps | NuggMD

H2: The Nevada Medical Marijuana Cardholders/Caregivers Program

With NuggMD, getting registered with the Nevada Medical Marijuana Cardholders/Caregivers Program entirely online may be easy, but it took a long time to become this convenient.

Nevada’s medical marijuana program started with Ballot Question 9, a voter initiative that passed in November of 2000. Despite this approval, medical marijuana remained in limbo for fifteen years until Silver State Relief opened its doors in Sparks, Nevada. From there MMJ began booming and the state took notice.

H2: Recreational Marijuana’s Impact on Nevada Medical Cannabis Patients

Thanks to Ballot Question 2, adults 21 and older can legally purchase recreational cannabis throughout a majority of the state. Yet that doesn’t mean the Nevada MMJ program is immaterial. In fact, the medical marijuana community is more relevant than ever. After Question 2 was passed, the state made massive improvements to the program, increasing access and convenience.

The most notable improvement is that the program has transitioned online. You can now complete the entire process, from evaluation to application submission, using your laptop or smartphone. No more long waits and drives!

H2: Benefits of a Nevada Registry I.D. Card

The Nevada Medical Marijuana Cardholders/Caregivers Program issues an I.D. card to all of its patients and providers. Having one gives you access to several perks including, but not limited to:

10 percent retail sales tax exemption . Nevada medical cannabis patients always pay less taxes than recreational users.

Ability to purchase and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower every two weeks compared to 1 ounce (or 3.5g of concentrates) for recreational users.

Approval to use cannabis under the age of 21 for medical treatment.

MMJ patients can opt for 2 year I.D. cards and not have to deal with applying annually.

Potential exclusion from the law that bans growing cannabis within 25 miles of the nearest storefront dispensary.

On a separate note, Nevada accepts out-of-state medical marijuana I.D. cards as long as they’re accompanied by a government-issued I.D. Just don’t forget that it’s still illegal to publicly smoke and vape marijuana.

H2: Applying for a Nevada Registry I.D. Card

The first step towards obtaining a Nevada Registry I.D. card is to get an evaluation from a medical doctor or osteopath. During your evaluation, the doctor will discuss your specific condition(s) and determine if you can benefit from medical cannabis.

Suffer from one or more of the qualifying conditions below?

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Cancer

Glaucoma

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Cachexia (general physical wasting and malnutrition from chronic disease)

Persistent muscle spasms (including multiple sclerosis)

Seizures (including epilepsy)

Severe nausea

Severe pain (the most common)

In addition to connecting you to the doctor from just about any place, including home, applicants should ensure their application is filled out properly and contains copies of their Nevada I.D./driver's license and pertinent medical records.

If the state accepts your application you’ll receive the Nevada Registry I.D. card by mail. Until then, you’ll use a temporary e-copy so you can start medical cannabis treatment immediately.

H2: State Application Fees and Possible Rejection

The state of Nevada charges a non-refundable fee of $50 for a 1-year application and a $100 for a 2-year application. That’s why it’s important to use NuggMD and consult their cannabis concierges to eliminate the #1 reason why applications are rejected: missing info. If so, you’ll have to reapply and re-pay. It can also be rejected if you possess a commercial driver’s license or have certain criminal convictions (excluding simple drug possession).

