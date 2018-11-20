Latin GRAMMY Awards lavish attendees with amazing swag from the Official Backstage Talent Gift Lounge

By Debbie Hall

When the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, better known as the Latin GRAMMY Awards, honor those nominated in an explosive show held in Las Vegas, everything is over the top. Along with the performances, red carpet fashion, and after parties; the Backstage Talent Gift Lounge presented by 23andMe invited special guests to select new products as well as indulge in the sponsored drink. This token of appreciation demonstrates the gratitude of the academy for those who work in the industry while celebrating the multicultural landscape of the US and entrepreneurship.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service embraces the desire to learn about a person’s origin, comprehend family lineage, and be aware of any health traits. So many have learned of hidden ethnicities that came to light with a simple test of saliva mailed to a lab. Latin heritage is rich with history and covers the globe, so those who select this gift might find their background covers most of the continents. As people learn more about themselves, their music will also reflect these influences.

Alpha Priority Airport Concierge brings back first-class to air travel. Their concierges understand the hassle of traveling as well as the desire for discretion and are ready to make arrivals and departures smooth with a total VIP experience. Its global network services over 400 major airports with access to airlines, ground transportation, and lounges. Those special recipients of this extraordinary gift will want to fly all of the time knowing it will be a soft landing.

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky offered bottles of 18-year-old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky with a bar set up for guests to indulge in custom ice tea cocktail or keep it neat to capture its essence. In fact, during the Latin GRAMMY Week in Vegas, Buchanan’s Whisky continued the celebration by bringing back Casa Buchanan’s to raise a glass to toast Latino greatness. Celebrities in Latin music sipped on signature Buchanan’s cocktails, enjoyed an exclusive performance by Latin GRAMMY-nominated duo COASTCITY and danced the night away to a DJ set from GRAMMY-winning DJ duo Play-N-Skillz. Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky offered a special whiteboard for handwritten messages and thoughts.

Bulova Watches created a Special Edition Latin GRAMMY timepiece with the GRAMMY insignia on the front and back of black watch accented with gold touches. The sleek design fits with trending accessories with the exclusivity of a special piece of jewelry like a championship sports ring.

It’s a 10 Haircare makes certain everyone is red carpet ready with perfect hair. Whether combing out frizzy hair, moisturizing dry locks, soothing over processed styles or just adding that wow factor, this hair care line accomplishes it all at an affordable price. At any angle and in any light, pics posted during the Latin GRAMMY Awards showcased its Miracle Blow Dry Collection with some of the most fabulous hairstyles seen.

Be Tees Lifestyle is a line of tees and hoodies that caresses with the softest material. Guests were first treated to this comfy line during the 46th annual Grammys in 2004. Since then, the line has expanded and in this year’s gifting suite, v-neck and scoop-neck tees and hoodies, with choices of black or white, boldly proclaimed “Be Free Be Yourself.” This is the philosophy of the creator Stephanie who loves her company, product and the people who proudly wear her tees and hoodies.

Walmart is known as a superstore for its variety of affordable goods and services, but it also features high-end products. Music demands the best sound and Walmart highlighted the Bose Soundlink Color II Wireless Speakers. The lowest notes and highest pitches can be heard through these speakers adding to the overall enjoyment.

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking musicians, songwriters, recording artists, producers, and technical professionals. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards, the academy also provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, visit LatinGRAMMY.com.