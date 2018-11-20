UFC Fighter Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve spotted at Thunderbird Lounge

UFC Fighter Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve had lunch today with friends at the newly reimagined Thunderbird Lounge inside the Thunderbird Boutique Hotel.

Retro Ultra Chic is one way to describe the Thunderbird Lounge. Indulge in top-shelf drinks, signature cocktails and select beers on tap. Classic cocktails include 1948 Cocktail blending Woodford Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey, Aperol, vermouth, and chocolate bitters to pay homage to the original Thunderbird which opened in 1948. The Hemingway daiquiri is made with Atlantico Blanco Rum, Luxardo, grapefruit liqueur, and lime juice, and the Pink Squirrel combines Crème de Noyaux, white crème de cacao, and cream to create cocktails of yesterday with a contemporary twist.

Order a classic Margherita pizza, grilled panini, shrimp quesadilla, spicy chili burger or fries then start a game of pool. Sip drinks at the bar or head out to the patio to relax by the fire pit under the lights of Las Vegas.