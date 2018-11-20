UFC Fighter Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve spotted at Thunderbird Lounge
UFC Fighter Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve had lunch today with friends at the newly reimagined Thunderbird Lounge inside the Thunderbird Boutique Hotel.
Retro Ultra Chic is one way to describe the Thunderbird Lounge. Indulge in top-shelf drinks, signature cocktails and select beers on tap. Classic cocktails include 1948 Cocktail blending Woodford Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey, Aperol, vermouth, and chocolate bitters to pay homage to the original Thunderbird which opened in 1948. The Hemingway daiquiri is made with Atlantico Blanco Rum, Luxardo, grapefruit liqueur, and lime juice, and the Pink Squirrel combines Crème de Noyaux, white crème de cacao, and cream to create cocktails of yesterday with a contemporary twist.
Order a classic Margherita pizza, grilled panini, shrimp quesadilla, spicy chili burger or fries then start a game of pool. Sip drinks at the bar or head out to the patio to relax by the fire pit under the lights of Las Vegas.
The Lounge’s “beat the clock”-style Happy Hour runs 3 to 7 p.m. daily with specials on select domestic draft beer, well cocktails and house wines by the glass.
The transformed Thunderbird Boutique Hotel is conveniently close to downtown north of the Strip. The original Thunderbird across from Circus Circus became the fourth hotel on the Strip with the largest pool in Nevada surrounded by a cowboy theme. The Thunderbird Boutique Hotel of today brings the 20th and 21st century together blending the best of midcentury cool and current vibes.