Mecum Auto Auctions: A car enthusiast wonderland of cars

Written and photography by Claudio Puggioni

I was privileged to attend my first Mecum Auto Auction held recently in Las Vegas. It is a car enthusiast’s dream.

As I approached the Las Vegas Convention Center, I observed in the front parking lot that the Dodge company was giving free thrill rides in its 707 horsepower STR Challengers. The cars speed and fishtailed as well as spun 360 degrees, sometimes coming to a complete stop for a second—then off again burning rubber all the way. You really need to be prepared for a wild ride like that. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Offered during the Mecum Auction, it was a fantastic sight, sound, and experience for all who participated.

As I walked into the center, the atmosphere was electric. The first car I saw was the $4.7 million Bugatti. That alone made my heart skip a beat. The convertible roof was down and the trunk, where the engine is located, was open. You could walk right up to the car and look inside, touch and even open the door and sit in it if you were brave enough. I sat in several cars to see how they felt wrapped around me. Amazing! This was an exciting experience for sure.

The room was full of all types of cars selling at a vastly different price ranges. The cheapest car was priced at an affordable $4,500, and the most expensive price tag was $1.6 million for a 1969 Dodge American muscle car in perfect and original condition. Entry level prices for collectible cars started at around $20,000, but for the rare and sought-after cars, $100,000 to $600,000 is the prices range. It can be compared to collecting fine art since the value of these rare cars increases as demonstrated by past performance.

If you know what you are doing and have the funds, they can be a significant investment as well as a lot of fun to drive. Some were sold at very affordable prices. I found European luxury cars like Mercedes convertibles selling for as little as $14,000 and Maserati Quattro Porte with an original Ferrari engine in excellent condition also priced to sell at $14,000. When they were new, these cars sold for over $100,000 each! What a bargain today.

For a car enthusiast, I do recommend attending the Mecum Auto Auction. It is a real bucket list experience.

The Mecum Auction Company is one of the leaders of collector cars, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States for 29 years. For more information, visit www.mecum.com.

Hope to see you all at the next Mecum Auto Action and happy and safe motoring.