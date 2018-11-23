UFC Ring Girl and Model, Arianny Celeste, Throws Her Birthday Bash at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

UFC “knockout,” Arianny Celeste, is no stranger to partying in downtown Las Vegas! This past week, she was back at it at her favorite Italian steakhouse, Andiamo Italian Steakhouse (located inside the D Casino Hotel). She and her best friends turned heads as they strutted into the celebrity hot spot and dined on some top-notch sea bass and pasta. Luckily for them, they saved room for dessert, as the Andiamo staff surprised the radiant ring girl with some signature delicacies! Arianny smiled all night as she took countless pictures and uploaded them onto her Instagram story for millions of eager fans to see.