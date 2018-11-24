Festive Fiesta – A Cultural Holiday Fusion Celebration to be held on Dec. 10

Celebrate Chef Mayra’s Birthday and Turmeric Flavors of India’s Two-Year Anniversary with Three-Course Modern Mayan Cuisine & Holiday Indian Recipes Will Be Held At Turmeric Flavors Of India

A local downtown Las Vegas restaurant and a special chef birthday will celebrate with a cultural holiday fusion dinner event, featuring renowned vegan Chef Mayra (Trabulse) and owner Chef Ritesh Patel at Turmeric Flavors of India on Monday, Dec. 10.

The three-course, vegan-style dining, featuring modern Mayan cuisine and Indian holiday dishes, will showcase the bold flavors and colorful diversity of Indian and Mayan/Yucatan Peninsula foods. Both creative chefs will incorporate their culinary skills into the tasting menu. The event also includes a live mixology demo and holiday drink, a celebration cake, Mexican wine pairings, and validated parking. The sit-down meal inside the cozy dining room is elevated with beautiful holiday décor and authentic Indian and Yucatán music, to get guests into the holiday spirit.

Turmeric Flavors of India is located at 700 Fremont St. Tickets are $59 per person or $100 per couple. Get your Tickets here.