Mondays Dark Benefits Las Vegas Firefighters Youth Hockey

Mondays Dark Is Vegas’ Night To Give Back.

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

Twice a month Mark Shunock gathers an eclectic cast of guests including stars from Hollywood, the Strip, musical acts, athletes, and celebrity chefs for 90 minutes of chat, entertainment – and a lot of laughs. Since 2013, Mondays Dark has partnered with over 30 local charities. Its mission is to raise $10,000 in 90 minutes. The $20 variety show has become one of the hottest tickets in town and the list of charities waiting to partner with Mondays Dark continues to grow. Mondays Dark has raised over $500,000 and every penny has stayed here in Las Vegas with each of its featured charities. For more info, visit MondaysDark.com

In November, Mondays Dark partnered with Las Vegas Firefighters Youth Hockey. The foundation is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization founded by Las Vegas area firefighters. Its goal is to assist Southern Nevada youth in two specific areas. The first is to assist families monetarily that are having difficulties financially keeping their kids in the local hockey programs and second, to assist inner-city children by exposing them to ice hockey by attending learn to skate programs.