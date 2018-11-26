Good Charlotte brought the pop-punk to The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort

Good Charlotte took the stage last night at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort in support of their new album Generation RX. The new album represents both a new chapter and full circle moment for the group which was evident in last night’s high-energy performance by brothers Joel [vocals] and Benji Madden [guitar, vocals], Billy Martin [guitar], Paul Thomas [bass] and Dean Butterworth [drums]. Powered by a punk spirit they’re known for, the band showed off while they have been keeping fans and creating new fans for the past two decades. Belting through songs with the audience singing right along, the band not only performed songs from the new album but hits like “The Anthem,” “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous,” and “The River.”

Photo credit: Denise Truscello