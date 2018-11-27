Greet the Holiday Season Toned and A Few Pounds Lighter

By Nicole Muj

With Thanksgiving wrapped up, the parties and festivities of the holiday season are set to begin.

Instead of making resolutions for the New Year, why not greet 2019 with a focus on health and beauty? Some of the latest weight loss and body care products can help us face the holiday season with confidence, and possibly, even a few pounds lighter.

Start your day with VinThin all-natural, herbal supplements created by Vinomis Laboratories, located near the Sea of Galilee. The one per day formula helps to suppress one’s appetite, boost metabolism and help to lose one pound per week, without any changes to one’s diet or exercise regime.

Dr. J’s Natural supplements are truly revolutionary. Created by clinical pharmacist Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen, the powerful, natural line of supplements helps us to cleanse, detox and lose weight. Dr. J’s Simple Collection features Detox and Cleanse, and when taken for three to five days, one can expect to lose three to seven pounds of gut waste, and notice a flatter stomach. Simple Slim and Simple Fat Burner added to the regime will result in more overall weight and fat loss within a month.

United Kingdom-based GP Nutrition’s dedicated supplement programs, created by model turned nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, focus on weight management, immune support and liver cleanse, energy and vitality and healthy skin and aging.

The ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet is a five-day meal program that actually mimics a fasting state, by providing micro and macro-nutrients in precise quantities and combinations that nourish but are not recognized as food by the body. The program’s food is delicious and satisfying, thus, the five days are very easy to handle, and typically people will lose six to eight pounds. Dr. Valter Longo, director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California and The Program on Longevity and Cancer at IFOM in Milan, created the special diet program after his research showed that specific diets can mimic fasting, enabling the body to safely experience the rejuvenating effects of a prolonged fast.

Also recommended are innovative body shaping products and treatments to help tighten and tone from the outside and complement any weight loss success. Some products of note include therapeutic and restorative skin care from Folium Medica, formulated in Europe, made in the USA products that contain a supercharged combination of organic essential oils and botanicals. Detoxing and anti-cellulite products include SHAPE for the stomach and thighs and CORSET for the chest.

Also, discover the power of birch water from the forests of Northern Canada with Aurum Facial Skincare. Aurum collaborated with pharmaceutical biochemist Dr. Peter Sutton to develop a specialized natural treatment process akin to fermentation. The brand’s Calming Birch Serum and Mask feature bio-fermented birch that soothes and reduces skin sensitivity and inflammation, while providing deep hydration.

Why not try The FasciaBlaster by Ashley Black? The self-massage myofascial tool for massaging the fascia and muscles on almost any area of the body can temporarily lessen the appearance of cellulite. Also available is The FaceBlaster for smaller, delicate areas.

Armed with these amazing innovations, let’s be empowered to welcome 2019 with a new YOU and without the need for any resolutions.