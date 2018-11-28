Calgary Flames Teammates Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner at Andiamo

Every athlete knows a general rule of thumb when it comes to Las Vegas … a game at The Fortress calls for a dinner at Andiamo the night before. The Calgary Flames’ players, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, and Rasmus Andersson were invited by their good friend, former Swedish hockey player, Filip Andreason, to get a taste of his all-time favorite restaurant (located inside the D Casino Hotel) on his favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. Though the beloved Canadian team came up a bit short against our Vegas Golden Knights, at least their stomachs were filled with one heck of a meal!