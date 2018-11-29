4 Things You’re Doing to Damage Your Hair

As the holidays quickly approach, and the invitations for get-togethers start to roll in, it’s likely you’ve begun thinking about your fall hairstyles. However, cold wintry air and the winds from the north have the potential to wreak havoc on your luscious locks.

But that’s not the only thing damaging your hair.

In fact, chances are things you do on a daily basis are doing more damage to your hair than you think.

So, let’s take a look at what to avoid when it comes to caring for your hair, so you can stop with the breakage and start looking better than ever.

Washing Too Often

We all love the feeling of freshly washed locks. But washing your hair too often strips it of its nutrients and causes excessive breakages. Not to mention, most shampoos do their job too well and remove naturally occurring oils from your hair that is needed to keep it smooth.

Solution – Wash your hair less often, using a dry shampoo for spot treatment when you just can’t hang in between. If you have to wash your hair daily, use a mild shampoo that is clarifying or has deep cleansing abilities.

Brushing Wet Hair

Ouch! Besides the pain you experience from yanking a brush through wet hair, think about all those ends you’re breaking too. In fact, even excess brushing of dry hair can cause extreme damage and make your ends look ratty, even if you just got a trim.

Solution – Take your time with wet hair using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers. Trust us, your strands will thank you.

Towel Drying

You might not realize this, but towel drying your hair after washing it is just as bad as brushing it when wet. Even just rubbing your hair can damage the cuticles causing it to frizz up and break.

Solution – Wrap your hair up in a super absorbent towel after washing to blot hair dry. Then let air take care of the rest.

Blow Drying

Eek, we know you don’t want to hear this. But again, the truth is, blow drying your hair removes surface moisture, which dries your cuticles and makes your hair dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. And this, we all know, makes your hair look terrible.

Solution – In an ideal world, no one would blow dry their hair. But this isn’t an ideal world. If you must blow dry your hair, use only a high-quality tool, such as the hair dryer from T3, which is designed to protect your hair from the damaging effects of blow drying.

And there you have it! Some of the most hair-damaging things you do (probably on a daily basis) that must be avoided, as well as tips for improving your hair so come this holiday season, you look simply amazing!