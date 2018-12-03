Delano Las Vegas celebrates Repeal Day with Repeal Party

Party guests transported back in time 85 years.

By Claudio Puggioni

As I entered the beautiful Delano Las Vegas lobby and the Franklin Lounge, it felt like I was traveling back in time to 1930s. I joined the good old bad old days of Al Capone, Baby Face Nelson, and Bonnie and Clyde. Men wore pin-striped suits, the ladies adorned their hair with headbands and feathers—let’s not forget the boas. There were lots of good old-fashioned cocktails, finger food galore and exquisite desserts. The band was playing the Charleston while the party crowd danced on like no one is looking. What a celebration the Delano throws each year for the end of Prohibition.

Even though Prohibition ended on December 5, 1933, the Delano hosted the repeal party on Saturday (Dec. 1). Who wants to wake up with a hangover and go to work, right?

This is my second year attending and this year was the biggest and best of all. The party started at 7 p.m., but by 6.30 p.m., the crowd overflowed waiting for the party to begin. All were excited in anticipation, and the atmosphere became electric.

The public celebrated in the lobby, which is free to all who RSVP. The invite-only VIP guests mixed and mingled in the Franklin lounge. It really is an annual event not to be missed.

The hors-d’oeuvres tasted sensational and served in abundance. Mini beef taco style, a spicy cheese toast style with a hot sauce dip tempted the crowd. I could not get enough of my favorite, shrimp in a white puree mash with a secret red sauce on the top. I ask the chef for the recipe, and he smiled and winked at me. It was worth a try because they really are divine. As for dessert, there were around 10 different desserts to choose. The dessert server was the most popular person in the room offering old fashion chocolate Mousse to fudge cake, crème Brulee style sweet cream and so many more choices.

As in the original old-fashioned speakeasy-style back room cocktail bars which existed during Prohibition times, at the Delano, guests had to travel through a door disguised as a library shelf to get to the VIP area. Very clever.

The music played, the people danced and the night was very merry for all. We were all sorry to see it end as it must, but I am sure we will all be back next year. Save the date; you won’t regret it.

Special thanks to Joslyn Garcia, a public relations staff member of MGM Resorts. She and her staff were in charge of organizing this fantastic event. You all did a amazing job, well done!

All of us who attended look forward to the first week in December 2019 for another amazing party.