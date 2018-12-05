What are the Alternatives to Traditional Mainstream Medicines?

An increasing number of people are choosing to turn away from traditional mainstream medicine. They are making this choice for a number of different reasons. It could be that mainstream medicine has failed them in some way. On the other hand, the reason for opting for new treatments over mainstream medicine is that traditional medicine doesn’t fit in with their philosophy on life. One more reason worth mentioning is that people choose alternative therapies because they offer a greater level of personal autonomy and control over their health care decisions. All of these reasons are perfectly valid, and if you’re considering following their lead, here are some of the alternative therapies and medicines available.

Acupuncture: This is a traditional Chinese technique that uses needles, which an acupuncturist sticks thin, sterile needles into specific points on your body. The purpose of this is to stimulate your body’s natural healing process. It has proved to be effective for a number of different conditions. These include back and neck pain, nausea, depression, infertility, insomnia, and anxiety. What’s more, people are also using it as a way of quitting smoking.

Chiropractic Medicine: A chiropractor uses a range of different techniques to adjust your spine and other parts of your body. The primary focus is on the spine and how it functions. The aim of chiropractic medicine is to ease the pain, improve body function, and help your body heal naturally. Much research has been done, and it has shown to be an effective treatment for lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint problems, and symptoms of whiplash.

Herbal Medicine: This type of therapy uses parts of a plant such as its roots, berries, leaves, or flowers. It is estimated that 80% of people around the world use herbal medicine. Research has shown that certain herbs can be useful when it comes to treating allergies, premenstrual syndrome, chronic fatigue, and more. One relatively new medicine that can be considered herbal is CBD oil. It is derived from the hemp plant and is being used for a long list of ailments. You can purchase pure CBD oil wholesale and use it to help relieve pain, reduce anxiety and depression, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, reduce acne, to treat neurological disorders such as epilepsy, and benefit heart health.

Ayurvedic Medicine: This type of medical therapy is one of the oldest. It is widely used in India and has been popular for more than 3,000 years. It relies on herbs, special diets, and unique practices to treat illnesses. Not an awful lot of research has been conducted on whether Ayurveda actually works.

Energy Therapies: Many people believe that energy fields exist in and around a person’s body. Energy therapies focus on these fields in order to treat a variety of illnesses. One very popular energy therapy is Reiki. Practitioners of this treatment tap into a body’s natural energy in order to speed up the healing process.

As you can see, there are several different alternatives if you want to move away from traditional medicine and treatments. For millions of people around the world, these alternative therapies have been shown to work.