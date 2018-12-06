A different sort of recession

“Showing compassion during the difficult times is an investment in your well-being.”

By John Dunia

There can never be enough discussion about thankfulness, gratitude or compassion. In last week’s article, the positive side effects of compassion were discussed. It takes little effort to be kindhearted when being echoed back to you but how determined are you to exhibit it when it’s not reciprocated?



There are benefits, particularly emotionally, that accompany thoughtful attitudes and actions. It touches the heart of the intended receiver as well as those exuding it. It is a gift which would be foolish to refuse and even simply hearing the stories can put smiles on faces. With all that going for it, why are the headlines dominated instead by acts of anger, repression, and intimidation?

Although most of us have no control over what is published or broadcast, the general consensus seems to be that adversity and strife garner far more interest than decency and dignity, translating into higher advertising revenues. Yet there’s no denying that compassionate stories of human kindness are much more appreciated than those exhibiting criminal and reckless behaviors.

There is evidence indicating the world has bounced back from the Great Recession of 2008 but it appears we are experiencing a recession of a different sort. It’s no longer an economic one but an emotional recession of good intention, kindness, and compassion. Unfortunately, it is becoming more fashionable to be divisive and derogatory toward those who don’t share your view and many don’t hesitate to parade this rude and childish conduct.

The antidote is a simple one and not too difficult of a fix. This predicament, I believe, was created because in general, people are tired of showing gratitude and not having it reciprocated. When good works are repaid with disregard and contempt, people are less likely to repeat kindness the next time. Combine that with antagonistic behavior displayed by many leaders, it weakens and diminishes the resolve of many who would otherwise try to show their gratitude.

What people need are more signs that others are determined to demonstrate positive interactions. Most are very willing to do it but don’t want to be ignored or even shunned for their efforts. We must, however, realize that the only way to get out of this recession is to individually resolve to exhibit thankfulness, gratitude, and compassion; in addition, complimenting others when they do.

We have become so focused on our daily lives that the simple gifts are being overlooked and not celebrated. One of the most important acts being disregarded is kindness towards one another. The Golden Rule implores us to treat others as we would want to be treated and it’s difficult to imagine anyone would wish to be treated with rudeness, disrespect, and hostility.

Where the difficulty arises in maintaining your resolve to be kind is when other’s actions may not warrant it. These situations will occur but if at all possible, stay determined to keep a positive attitude. It’s never a good thing to allow the adverse opinions of others to negatively impact your human kindness.

My thanks to Jessica Knowlden for the beautiful picture. Thank you as always and I look forward to your comments.