Christmas Town Opens at Cowabunga Bay Waterpark

Cowabunga Bay Waterpark has been transformed into a winter wonderland. During the holiday season, guests can enjoy an unforgettable evening winter wonderland featuring one-of-a-kind holiday entertainment, food, and attractions.

The entire park will be filled with holiday decorations, spectacular lights and displays, family winter activities and of course delicious holiday foods and drinks. Activities include:

Experience the park like never before, decorated with over three million lights, a 40-foot Christmas tree, 40-passenger Polar Express train ride, Jingle Bell Sledding Hill (with real snow), photos with Santa Claus, Rudolph’s Save Christmas Paintball zone, tastes from around the globe, and much more.

Nick’s Lighting Spectacular – Cowabunga Bay lights up the night with over 3 million twinkling lights that illuminate the park with festive holiday magic.

Polar Express Train Ride – The Polar Express train ride will take riders along a track to view all the festive grounds and displays of Christmas Town.

Jingle Bell Sledding Hill – Experience real snow in Las Vegas. Grab a snow tube and experience the thrills of sledding down an actual 100′ long snow hill.

Santa Claus’ Cozy Cottage – Make some memories and get your photo with Santa Claus. This is also the best time to make sure you whisper in his ear your Christmas wishes.

‘Let It Snow’ Spectacular – Admirers will gaze at the spectacular light show as flashing lights dance along to iconic holiday songs and snowflakes begin to fall.

Rudolph Saves Christmas Shoot-Out – Thrill-seekers can help Rudolph save Christmas by defeating the Grinch and Abominable Snowman in the paintball zone for $10 (includes 100 paint-balls).

Blitzen’s Bounce House Bonanza – Adventurers are invited to bounce around with friends and family through the 40-foot Christmas obstacle course.

Merry Magic Tree – Marvel at the 40-foot tall Merry Magic Tree as over 500,000 lights sparkle with joy.

Frosty’s Snow Ball Fun – Friends and families will have endless amounts of fun with a “snow” ball fight in the wondrous ball pit.

Tiny Tim’s Train Ride – Little ones will celebrate the holidays with a joyful mini train ride.

Sugar Plum Fairy’s Candy Shop – pick up gifts that will surely bring excitement. Christmas candy, homemade fudge, caramel apples and other delicious treasure perfect for stocking stuffers.

Frosty’s Winter Treats – Here you will find all of the unique dessert items such as Holiday flavored funnel cakes, hand-dipped chocolate churros and our delicious Belgium Waffles with your choice of warm toppings.

Specialty Hot Chocolates and Warm Adult Beverages – We are serving three Holiday Flavors of Stephen’s fine Hot Cocoa all around Christmas Town. For the adults several Holiday options which include Hot, Spices Mulled Wine, Buttered Hard Cider and several flavors of Einkstok’s Icelandic beers

Tastes Around the Snow Globe – Delicious entrees from five countries around the world will feature unique holiday entrees each paired with a delicious flavor of Stephen’s Hot Beverages. Guests will be able to choose from any of the delicious food options when they purchase a 3, 4, or 5 “taste” food package.

GERMANY

The tastes of Germany come together with traditional sauerkraut braised with spiced apples, bacon and brown seed mustard topped with a perfectly grilled Bratwurst. This delicious entrée is paired with Stephen’s Hot Apple Cinnamon Spiced Cider

FRANCE

An authentic French Charcuterie pairs the flavors of sweet, savory, spice and oh la la! Fresh cut salamis; gourmet cheeses and other assortments bring to life a true taste of Paris. This delicious entrée is paired with Stephen’s Hot Raspberry Dark Cocoa

CANADA

Poutine has recently become Canada’s Toast of the Town. Golden crisp French fries are topped with fresh cheese curds and a rich, savory brown gravy. This combination of flavors will certainly make you sing “Oh Canada!“ This delicious entrée is perfectly paired with Stephen’s special S’mores blend Hot Cocoa.

JAPAN

The official Holiday food of Japan is golden fried KFC, yes it’s true, the Japanese pre-order a bucket or two of Kentucky Fried Chicken to enjoy on Christmas. We’ve captured a rich teriyaki flavored chicken skewer atop a jasmine-infused vegetable and rice medley that is sure to give the Coronel a run for his money. This delicious entrée is perfectly paired with Stephen’s Vanilla Chai Tea.

IRELAND

Ireland, famous for its heartwarming soups, brings to you the richness of a hearty beef stew full of vegetables and chunks of perfectly roasted beef. Or enjoy the warm creaminess of our creamy potato soup full of flavor and tradition. Each soup comes with a side of bread, great for sopping up the deliciousness. These delicious soups are paired with Stephen’s Hot Irish Mint Cocoa. Ireland, famous for its heartwarming soups, brings to you the richness of a hearty beef stew full of vegetables and chunks of perfectly roasted beef. Or enjoy the warm creaminess of our creamy potato soup full of flavor and tradition. Each soup comes with a side of bread, great for sopping up the deliciousness. These delicious soups are paired with Stephen’s Hot Irish Mint Cocoa. Other Holiday offerings served ala carte at Rudolph’s Christmas Kitchen include hot roasted Turkey legs, savory and sweet Monte Cristo sandwiches, warm Chili and cornbread, butternut squash soup served in a sourdough bread bowl and BBQ/Cranberry meatballs served atop buttery mashed potatoes.