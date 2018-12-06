‘Snarky’ Tech Guru Liz Delsignore Debuts The Marketerian Show at PRConnectionsradio.com

By Guy Dawson

Digital Marketing maven Liz Delsignore recently brought her unfiltered and blunt approach to business education to the airwaves. The Marketerian Radio Show airs on the last Friday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. at PRConnectionsradio.com. Delsignore created the show for business owners to debunk a lot of the myths and commonly held beliefs about online marketing.

“People in Las Vegas and elsewhere really get jerked around by unscrupulous marketers,” she said. “I want people to know how it really is. A lot of business owners just don’t know what they don’t know about things such as search engine optimization and Google rankings. A lot of the focus of my show will be on the digital side because that’s what I do.”

Delsignore, 25, chose to broadcast The Marketerian on the last Friday of the month at lunchtime to help business owners wind down and get motivated for the upcoming month.

“The show is meant to be a mental break for people,” she said. “Maybe you had a tough week and need some inspiration. I want people to feel empowered after they listen to the show and to also crack up and have fun. At the end of the day, people like people who make them laugh. If you make people laugh, they like and trust you more.”

Upcoming show topics for The Marketerian will include SEO, social media, websites and apps. Delsignore will also interview her friends in business from across the US.

“I plan to have a wide variety of guests on,” she said. “The digital side of marketing is still in its infancy and a lot of business owners are confused about it. It’s hard to have faith in where the ship is going if you don’t have a seasoned captain onboard. People like to talk about themselves and to be given advice when they don’t understand things. I have been programming since I was 12 years old and following social media since I was 14 and that gives me some pretty powerful perspectives on what does and does not work in the digital marketing world.”

Delsignore also sees her new show as a platform to break down stigmas that are often associated with millennials.

“We are not all self-absorbed and entitled,” she said. “Some of us are trying to make it and change the world. I want to make a difference by humanizing business.”

If you haven’t listened to Delsignore before, you should probably put your big kid panties on when you tune into The Marketerian.

“I have always been the person in the group that likes to say what people are thinking,” she said. “I say things that people are chicken to say. I’m not here to spare anyone’s feelings and the market isn’t going to spare your feelings either. The market will chew you up and get rid of you like yesterday’s trash. I want to help you make your wallet fatter.”

To listen to live and archived Marketerian Shows, visit PRConnectionsradio.com.