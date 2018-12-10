Cowboys and cowgirls party in Vegas during 60th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

By Debbie Hall

A magical night of glitz and glam-filled the Havana Room at Tropicana Las Vegas celebrating the 60th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Celebs, beauty queens, and proud fans enjoyed drinks, music, the company of good friends, and magical moments during the celebratory Wrangler NFR kick-off party.

Media maven Alexis Bloomer and three-time CBR/four-time PRCA World Champion Bull Rider Sage Kimzey shared the red carpet. PRCA contestants Joe Frost and Tyler Bingham joined Bloomer and Kimzey for the fun. Nashville recording artist (and former rodeo queen) Kylie Frey, along with her mother, embraced the night. The big moment came when the 50 The Miss Rodeo America 2019 contestants walked in, turning heads and making a big entrance.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo wraps up Dec. 15 but there is still a chance to kick up your heels and enjoy the live country entertainment. Be careful, all of this fun country action just might just make a cowboy or cowgirl out of you. For more info, visit nfrexperience.com.