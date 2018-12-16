WWE Star Kurt Angle Celebrates His Birthday at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

WWE’s butt-kicking icon, Kurt Angle, recently enjoyed an unforgettable 50th birthday dinner with his lovely wife, Giovanna, at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located inside the D Casino Hotel. There, the couple indulged on one of the award-winning restaurant’s most popular dishes – the massive 32-ounce Tomahawk! If that wasn’t enough of a fulfilling birthday treat, dessert followed right behind! Kurt was stunned to see his surprise custom “50th” cake rolled out to his booth. That mini Angle action figure definitely gave the cake that extra “punch!”