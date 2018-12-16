WWE Stars Unite at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse After SmackDown

Some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling all came together Tuesday night and decided to dine at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse throughout the evening, following the long-awaited WWE SmackDown Live! Bayley, Apollo, Cedric Alexander, Kalisto (and the Lucha House Party), Aiden English, and his wife, actress Shaul Guerrero were some of the famous faces who headed downtown for a top-quality, celebratory dinner. The Singh brothers (who attended the event at T-Mobile Arena to cheer on their fellow teammates) made an appearance but sat across the room away from Bayley and Apollo. This award-winning restaurant has maintained its impressive celebrity status for several years… and it shouldn’t be slowing down any time soon!