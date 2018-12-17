Global Winter Wonderland celebrates its grand opening; latern festival open to Jan. 20

Global Winter Wonderland, a spectacular lantern festival, and multicultural theme park celebrated its grand opening with Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager presenting a proclamation declaring Dec. 15 “Global Winter Wonderland Day.” Planet Hollywood headliner, magician Xavier Mortimer wowed the crowd with some sleight of hand including magically lighting the 80-foot Christmas tree!

Spanning over 15 acres, Global Winter Wonderland features giant illuminated lanterns depicting scenes that include a Christmas holiday village and landscapes from around the world. Highlights include recreations of some of the world’s greatest architectural achievements, including the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, Chichen Itza, and much more. The eco-friendly lanterns, some of which tower more than 50 feet high and span nearly 100 feet long, are illuminated with low voltage LEDs and fluorescent lights. The new family event of the holiday season also features numerous carnival rides and games, international cuisine, arts and crafts, photos with Santa, live entertainment, and celebrations of holiday traditions and various cultures from around the world.

Global Winter Wonderland is open now through Jan. 20 in the north lot of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino with free parking available. For tickets and information, visit www.globalwonderland.com.