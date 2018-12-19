A Rebellion Like None Other

“Changing one’s behavior is not always a matter of repetition but a deeper understanding of why it needs to be changed.”

By John Dunia

The last several posts have focused on positive behaviors like gratitude, thankfulness, and similar emotions. Although many of today’s headlines may attest to the decline of such virtues, that doesn’t mean we need to resonate, comply, nor endorse them. It’s high time the world become a better example of these values, but that won’t happen by simply expecting others to be the ones to improve theirs.

It doesn’t take long to hear about or even witness actions which we may consider despicable and wonder how someone could act that way. Many appear to sit in the “stadium of life” and watch others as though it were a spectator sport and critique them as if it were their calling. Even if those assessments were spot-on, wondering, hoping, or demanding someone else change rarely is a catalyst for success.

Realizing why we unwittingly analyze others is rather simple; because wanting someone else to change is much less effort and far easier than creating a change in ourselves. Transforming anything within us means two things: first of all, having to admit to a shortcoming; and secondly, it can be a lot of work.

It is, however, time for all of us to begin a personal rebellion. A revolution which will revamp everyone of our individual journeys. Instead of expecting others to change, let us strive to become better versions of ourselves. Be vigilant and mindful of how we can better improve our own virtues and continually practice and raise them so they are not only apparent but become part of our being and purpose. Each morning as we glance in the mirror to make sure we are presentable, add to it peering into our souls to see how this kind of ritual will enhance us and the world at large.

There are many professions requiring ongoing practice to improve or simply maintain a particular level of skills. The very same is true with constructive behaviors. These actions may not always occur naturally and in order for them to increase, a conscious effort is needed to make it happen.

Include as well in that rebellion, an effort to augment, validate, and engage them in others. Unfortunately, many in today’s society interpret kindness, compassion, and sincerity as weakness; almost like an opportunity to strike an unarmed victim. But that interpretation could not be further from the truth. It takes an enormous amount of strength and will to have integrity, remain kind, or have compassion.

Loud, brash, and impudent behaviors take no effort or skill whatsoever. While they can be great for entertaining values, that is precisely where they should remain. The last thing that kind of conduct represents is good leadership. It is a blaring indicator showing a lack of self-confidence, patience, and knowing what to do. Blaming others is a feeble attempt to cover up your own inadequacies and failures.

This week, see how many times you can deliberately strive to display all types of positive emotions and encourage it in others. It takes a lot of work but there are multitudes out there who will gladly follow in your footsteps. My thanks to James Chou of Unsplash for the wonderful picture. I look forward to your comments.