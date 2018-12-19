WWE’s Maria and Mike Kanellis Enjoy an Anniversary Dinner at Andiamo

WWE stars Maria and Mike Kanellis were recently in town to attend the groundbreaking WWE SmackDown Live at T-Mobile Arena. However, that wasn’t the biggest event they partook in during their time in Sin City. The lovely couple just celebrated their anniversary at the famous Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located inside the D Casino Hotel! Their romantic dinner consisted of sizzling steak, classic surf ‘n’ turf, and an extraordinary surprise dessert platter in honor of their special day. Tons of their fellow wrestling buddies were seen feasting on some signature entrées earlier in the week. Andiamo keeps proving its celebrity status in Downtown Vegas.