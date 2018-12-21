Exploring the winter wonderland at Lee Canyon in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

Written by Debbie Hall and Photography by Calanit Atia

The skies are blue, the sun is shining, and the temperature reached 60 degrees as I pack the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, LTZ trim, (one of eight available), for a trip to Lee Canyon (leecanyonlv.com) to frolic in the snow.

Frolic in the snow? Yes, one of the many advantages of living in Southern Nevada is the easy access to a lake with a beach and a mountain with snow.

I was especially excited to drive the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with a double cab. This is a full-size truck that is larger in almost every dimension, including a wheelbase that is up to 3.9 inches longer and an overall length that is 1.6 inches longer, enabling more cargo volume and more interior room for all cab lengths. It can be a work truck, but the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is so beautiful and easy to handle, it is perfect for someone like me who is a city dweller. I found so many ways driving the truck added to my recreation, helped with day-to-day chores, and certainly was perfect for the holiday season of shopping, finding a tree, and delivering goodies.

First, the cab is so roomy and all of my passengers, as well as the driver (me!), rode in comfort. However, there is so much more including the Chevrolet Infotainment system with an enhanced 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen, including multi-touch display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto phone projection compatibility, advanced voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, and personalized profiles. We sang Christmas carols playing on the holiday channels on Sirius XM that resonated throughout the truck. The bed of the truck with the remote-locking and power release tailgate with bed liner made carrying our winter equipment, well, a breeze. The keyless open and push-button start added to the convenience since I was carrying my coffee thermos and snacks.

Ladies, this truck is a dream to drive. The available active safety features, as well as new HD rear vision camera, rear camera mirror, and HD surround vision, add to the experience of handling this truck feeling safe and secure.

Lee Canyon is located 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas surrounded by the largest national forest in the continental United States as the pine and aspen trees add to a winter wonderland of snow. We were amazed by most spectacular scenery while enjoying skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snowshoeing. Hot drinks and food from the Bighorn Grill kept us warm and happy.

However, even “visiting” snow in Las Vegas (or any other state blessed to offer a winter getaway), requires safe driving so below are some tips, even with a sturdy and reliable truck like the Chevrolet Silverado.

Maintain your momentum: When traveling up a hill in snowy conditions, leave room in front of you and maintain your momentum.

Be cautious changing lanes: When changing lanes, look for patches of snow-covered pavement for better traction. If the vehicle slips, do not overcorrect or panic, and for those driving in a Chevrolet, the StabiliTrak system will assist in maneuvers.

If skidding, don’t pump the brakes: Maintain pressure on the brake and let the ABS system modulate the braking. Look to steer smoothly in the direction to avoid an accident.

If your vehicle gets stuck: The vehicle can be rocked free depending on the vehicle’s ground clearance and the snow conditions. Clear the area around the front wheels and turn off any traction system. Gently shift back and forth between reverse and a low forward gear, spinning the wheels as little as possible. If attempts are unsuccessful, it’s important to call for help.

If your vehicle is stranded: While waiting for help, clear snow from the base of the vehicle, especially snow blocking the exhaust pipe, and intermittently run the vehicle to keep the interior warm. Open a window about two inches to bring in the fresh air. Chevrolet offers OnStar for assistance.

Don’t drive on empty: There are no gas stations on the mountain at Lee Canyon, and the closest one is 10 miles away in Las Vegas. Keep the gas tank at least half full in any location.

Prepare the vehicle for winter: Have a dealer or a trusted mechanic perform any scheduled service. Make sure battery, tires, lights, wiper blades, and other critical parts are ready for winter. Check tire pressure, as it can drop as the weather gets colder.

Review the sections of the owner’s manual covering antilock brakes, traction control, and four- or all-wheel-drive (if equipped). Also, check out the myChevrolet app.

Carry a snow shovel and abrasive material such as sand or cat litter. Jumper cables, a flashlight, and emergency flares, cold weather clothing and an emergency blanket or sleeping bag are important if an emergency breakdown occurs.

Lee Canyon is a beautiful place to visit, bring the family, hang out with friends and enjoy winter sports. Driving there in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado made the day even more special. For more information about Chevrolet products such as the Silverado, visit Chevrolet.com.