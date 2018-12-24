WWE’s Billie Kay Flies High Over Downtown Las Vegas

WWE star, Billie Kay, took her adventurous side to new heights (literally)! While visiting Fremont Street Experience, she couldn’t help but give the iconic Slotzilla a try. The world-class wrestler chose to ride the upper zoom line, which overlooks downtown Las Vegas from 114 feet in the air, and flies 1,700 feet!

She was greeted by the D Casino Hotel’s owner, Derek Stevens, who later let her take another ride around the city in his awesome “D” stretch limo! It seems like Billie got one kick out of her Sin City trip!