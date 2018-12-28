Foo Fighters Dave Grohl spotted at STK Las Vegas

Founder and lead vocalist of Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, dined at STK Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan Thursday evening. Accompanied by a group of friends including Rob LaPlante, President of Lighthearted Entertainment, they enjoyed Veuve Clicquot, Lil BRGs, short rib ravioli, NY sirloin, and shellfish. STK Las Vegas’ signature diamond knives were presented to Dave and Rob before heading out.

STK is a new style Las Vegas steakhouse from The One Group and Executive Chef Stephen Hopcraft. STK features a bustling bar scene, an inspired menu, and a relaxed dining atmosphere with a sexy vibe created by the in-house DJ.

With a commitment to creating culinary masterpieces that spotlight seasonality of ingredients and unique flavor profiles, Stephen Hopcraft joined The ONE Group as Executive Chef, STK Las Vegas. Recognizable as a Bravo TV Top Chef contestant and from appearances on the Food Network’s Chefs vs. City, Hopcraft’s passion in the kitchen derives from a simple philosophy: use only the freshest ingredients to craft palate-surprising flavor combinations with broad appeal.

