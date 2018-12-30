KATY PERRY, MARISA TOMEI EXPERIENCE ROY CHOI’S NEW LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT, BEST FRIEND

Celebrities pour into Roy Choi’s first Las Vegas restaurant on Park MGM’s grand opening night

The biggest names in entertainment feasted at Best Friend, Roy Choi’s first Las Vegas restaurant, on Friday, Dec. 28 during Park MGM’s official grand opening.

Choi prepared his signature flavors for guests, which included pop superstar Katy Perry, DJ singer-songwriter Samantha Ronson, rapper and actor YG, actress Regina King, Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei, and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, dining at Best Friend before-and-after the Lady Gaga Enigma show debut at Park Theater.

Perry was seated in the heart of the main dining room with friends and experienced several unique dishes Choi has created to celebrate the various cultures of his LA neighborhood. Highlights from Perry’s meal included the sizzling Spicy Pork marinated in a sweet and spicy kochujang sauce, the Tamarind Cod Hot Pot – a large-format Korean stew with vermicelli noodles, and the tantalizingly crispy and creamy Slippery Shrimp.

Following the official afterparty at Park MGM’s modern speakeasy and club concept – On The Record – Tomei, King, and YG visited Best Friend for late-night meals to cap off an electric evening.