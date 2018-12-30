Tenacious D spotted at MB Steak

Ahead of their New Year’s Eve weekend performances at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tenacious D enjoyed a lavish dinner on Saturday night at MB Steak, owned by brothers David Morton and Michael Morton.

Band members, including comedian Jack Black, enjoyed a three-hour dinner replete with wagyu and an abundance of fresh truffles, shaved tableside by Executive Chef Patrick Munster. Spirits were high as the group indulged in an array of MB Steak’s signature dishes and red wine. The evening concluded with a tour of the kitchen by Chef Munster, along with some group photos to commemorate the night.

