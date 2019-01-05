Jersey Shore TV Personality Jen Harley Visits Local Las Vegas Med Spa

Following the quickly-escalated blowout between Jersey Shore TV personalities Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Harley paid a visit to Simply Radiant, a local boutique med spa located in Las Vegas, Nevada, for some self-care and rejuvenation.

At the med spa, Harley received treatments inclusive of a B-12 shot to boost her energy and immune system, dermaplaning to exfoliate and even her skin tone, as well as ThermiVa, better known as vaginal rejuvenation, that tightens the female tissue.

Harley playfully joked around on social media post-treatment, stating that she was ready to “get it right and get it tight” for the new year. It is no question that Harley and Ortiz-Magro have had many falling outs in the past, as indicated by the fact that neither of them follows each other on Instagram. Although uncertain if this is the end of their relationship, it is evident that Harley is not letting her self-maintenance take a back seat no matter the circumstances.