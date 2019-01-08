Driving into the New Year with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

By Debbie Hall

The holiday decorations have been put away, resolutions made, and 2019 has begun. The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado added that extra help in creating a more streamlined life.

First, many people still love having a live tree for Christmas and even keep it up until the day of Epiphany, Jan. 6. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and community partners is offering over 30 drop-off locations to recycle Christmas trees across the valley. The trees will be recycled into mulch to beautify local parks and drop locations can be found clicking here. The Silverado, with it roomy bed and tie-downs, made it so easy for me to help some of the neighbors keep our planet beautiful through the year.

Then, two friends moved over the holidays. One was driving out of state with donations to deliver and items to store. The other was moving a household to a new townhome. I was so happy to help with the Silverado.

Its all-new Durabed offers up to 20 percent more space with the width of the bed floor widened nearly seven inches. When we loaded items, 12 standard tie-downs (three welded into each corner of the cargo box) rated at 500 pounds-per-corner made moving from one location to another that much smoother. The remote locking and power release tailgate certainly made it easier for all of us with our hands full — the locking cover on the bed allowed for items to be stored until moving day.

The beauty of the truck amazed everyone. Living in the city, I demonstrated how practical the Silverado could still be in an urban setting. Its sleek design and accents really changed the perception. Features including Bluetooth, Sirius XM radio, navigation, rear vision camera, and HD Surround Vision astounded everyone who rode in the Silverado. Highlights also included the Chevrolet Infotainment system with an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen and embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone projection compatibility, advanced voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, remote vehicle starter system, and personalized profiles. The 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot connectivity helped with digital needs.

It made moving that much easier as well as helping the planet and paying back with needed donations.

