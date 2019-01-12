Alex Verdugo of Los Angeles Dodgers spotted at Blue Man Group Las Vegas

Alex Verdugo, baseball outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, attended Blue Man Group in Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Jan. 5. Following the performance, Verdugo was treated to a private meet-and-greet with a Blue Man.

International entertainment phenomenon Blue Man Group has returned to Luxor Hotel and Casino where they first took Las Vegas by storm. The Blue Man Theater has been custom designed for the ideal Blue Man Group experience with audiences closer to the action than ever before.

Blue Man Productions is a global entertainment company best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, the show’s euphoric celebration of human connection has universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. The show is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments, and state-of-the-art technology. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Berlin, and a World Tour.

This creative collective has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like “The Tonight Show,” “Arrested Development,” “Ellen,” “Schlag den Raab” (Germany), “WOWOW” (Japan), and “CaldeiraŢo do Huck” (Brasil).

Beyond the stage show, they are Grammy-nominated recording artists, known for their contributions to various film and TV scores and multiple Blue Man Group albums, including their most recent, THREE. Their “Megastar World Tour” rock concert parody played arenas across the globe. The group’s recently published first-ever book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

