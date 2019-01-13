My Year “with” Norm MacDonald

By Josh Morris

As soon as I finished the episode of Comedians in Cars getting Coffee featuring Norm MacDonald, I found myself eager for more of the funny man. That episode aired on Netflix early in 2017, but I didn’t view it until sometime last year. Not long afterward, I came across Norm MacDonald Has a Show (also on Netflix) which became one of my Top TV shows in 2018. His interview with Chevy Chase had me breathless with laughter.

I was surprised that I connected with his show so much. Norm never struck me as a talk-show host. Or a host of anything really; I grew up watching him in movies — Billy Madison (1995), Dirty Work (1998) and Dr. Dolittle (1998). However, his sarcasm plus a tendency to both interrupt his guests and not finish his own thoughts makes for a sincerely fresh and down-to-earth take on the talk-show. Naturally, when I had binged all those episodes, I re-watched the aforementioned trio of films.

I was a bit too young for Saturday Night Live during Norm’s tenure, but I have seen a few sketches now, such as his stint as Burt Reynolds (aka “Turd Ferguson”) on Celebrity Jeopardy (with Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek). Accordingly, I wasn’t much aware of Norm’s stand-up; so when I ran out of nostalgic movies to re-visit, I put on his most recent stand-up special “Hitler’s Dog, Gossip and Trickery” (again, Netflix).

Then, to my delight, I saw he would be performing stand-up at the South Point Hotel and Casino from Jan. 11-13. I couldn’t refuse; what better way to cap off a year of rediscovering Norm MacDonald than to see him live?

I’d give his performance a B+. His set went 75 minutes, which felt about 15 minutes too long. Norm was on fire with jokes about addiction, aging, and death.

I don’t want to get morbid, but … Norm would joke.

It was his over-reliance on butth*le and prison jokes the fell short. His ass doctor bit worked. The “I’m going to commit manslaughter and then claim to identify as female so I can serve my time in a woman’s prison” didn’t: it was tired and unoriginal.

He intentionally said “ret*rd” beyond what was comfortable for me. The “R-word” might never be necessary, but if Norm had tied it to a statement about PC-outrage culture, censorship or something similar, it may have been more nuanced or justifiable. But he didn’t; consequently, it felt like a disingenuous attempt at shock humor than anything else. To be fair, he used “f*cking” and “motherf*cking” much more frequently, so it wasn’t as if foul language was absent otherwise (although, maybe using fewer cuss words throughout the set would have been a more effective strategy to shock when the time came).

He closed his performance with his dad’s favorite joke, his son’s favorite joke and his own favorite joke; it was both funny and endearing. He also had some hilarious quips about religion and belief systems. Overall, mission accomplished.

Maybe to some people this isn’t Norm’s heyday. As his Turd Ferguson would say, “Well, that’s your opinion.” It’s his heyday to me. Norm, thank you. Come back to Vegas soon. Also, I’m eagerly awaiting Dirty Work 2.