Boomer Natural Wellness with all-natural, THC-free, hemp-infused to celebrate grand opening this weekend

Boomer Natural Wellness, a Las Vegas-based brand offering all-natural, THC-free, hemp-infused health and wellness products celebrates the grand opening of its North Las Vegas retail location (1131 W. Craig Road) Friday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 The three-day event includes 25 percent off all products, including Boomer Natural Wellness brand supplements, cosmetics, and sports and pet-specific products. The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The store is the brand’s first retail location, and the first of its kind in North Las Vegas Boomer Natural Wellness plans to launch other retail locations in Las Vegas in the first half of 2019.

During the weekend-long celebration, shoppers receive a t-shirt and entry into a raffle with every purchase. The grand prize is a $500 gift card redeemable at Boomer Natural Wellness. Other branded items will be given away during the event.

“Since our soft opening, the store’s performance has exceeded our expectations. Our customers want an all-natural effective solution for ailments like joint pain, headaches, anxiety, and a host of others,” explains Eddie Garcia, Boomer Natural Wellness co-founder and vice president of operations “While every consumer is unique, they share a desire to lead rich, active lives. Our brand’s mission is to make that possible.”

Boomer Natural Wellness products are also available for purchase online at wwwboomernaturalwellness.com though Garcia notes the North Las Vegas location is serving as a valuable source of consumer education.

“While hemp’s healing properties have a history dating back to ancient times, for many hemp is a new concept. Our retail specialists’ first priority is consumer education and cultivating an understanding of product ingredients and functional benefits, so purchases are made with confidence,” said Garcia. “We’re seeing a high rate of repeat customers, which not only indicates product satisfaction but that people value the interaction with our team.”

Company officials anticipate the brand will be available in other major retailers later in 2019.

Boomer Natural Wellness provides the highest quality, all-natural, non-GMO, hemp-infused products supporting health and wellness. All Boomer products contain zero THC and undergo rigorous third-party testing and certification. This ensures consumers receive safe, high-quality, effective supplements, cosmetics, sports and pet-specific products that yield positive results. Boomer Natural Wellness offers consumers a no-questions-asked full 30-day money back guarantee.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, all Boomer Natural Wellness products are made in the USA in accordance with USDA and State Department of Agriculture Regulations. In addition to its retail store in North Las Vegas, Boomer Natural Wellness products and additional information about the brand are available online.

